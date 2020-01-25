Culture - Sports Dong Ho – An outstanding folk painting genre Dong Ho village in Song Ho commune of Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, is known as the cradle of one of the most famous folk painting genres of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Popular Lunar New Year traditions in Vietnam The festival which best epitomises Vietnam's cultural identity is the Lunar New Year or Tet, with a lot of meaningful customs and traditional special foods.

Culture - Sports ​Artisan dedicates life to ritual singing The beautiful melody of traditional instruments and the charming lyrics of chau van (trance ritual singing) have enchanted Ta Thi Bich Loc since she was a small child.