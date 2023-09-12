Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hang Ma Street busy as Mid-Autumn Festival nears

Hang Ma Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district is full of festive ambience as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches. Enjoying an early full moon festival along Hang Ma has become a trend among the city’s young people over recent years.
VNA

  • Hang Ma Street is the busiest and earliest place to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • More customers have opted for traditional lanterns this year. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Families bring their kids to Hang Ma to enjoy the festive atmosphere. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Shops devote large spaces to displaying traditional Mid-Autumn Festival toys. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper/VNA)

  • The festive atmosphere along Hang Ma Street also attracts many foreign tourists. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper/VNA)

