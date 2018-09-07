Stuff seized when the police raideded Son's house. (Photo: anninhthudo.vn)

Hanoi’s police have busted an interprovincial drug ring and launched criminal proceedings against the case and its four suspects.The suspects are Nguyen Kim Hieu (born in 1984), Nguyen Hoang Dai (1961), Pham Ba Son (1975), and Nguyen Van Tam (1978).Files on the case showed that the capital’s criminal investigation police launched a probe when they discovered initial information on the operation of a large-scale drug ring in the city.On August 27, the police followed and stopped a suspicious man, who drove a scooter from Long Bien district heading to Vinh Tuy Bridge. The man, Hieu, a resident in Ngo Thi Nham ward, Hai Ba Trung district, was found carrying 3 kg of methamphetamine.Meanwhile, another investigation team caught Dai red-handed transporting 2 kg of methamphetamine, while the suspect was travelling on his bike along an alley on Sai Dong Street, Long Bien district. Dai resided in Ly Thai To ward, Hoan Kiem district.Hieu and Dai later admitted that they bought the dug from Pham Ba Son, a man with criminal background related to illegal weapon possession and a resident in the Sai Dong urban area in Phuc Dong ward, Long Bien district.Under an emergency search warrant, the police raided Son’s house. They seized three military guns, 168 bullets, five plastic packages containing white powder and blue pills, 68 ketamin-labelled bottles with liquid inside, and numerous tools used for making drug.The investigation finally reached Tam, who lived in Vinh City, the central province of Nghe An. Tam was identified as the drug supplier for Son.Further investigation is underway.-VNA