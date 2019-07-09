Up to 80 percent of the total new launch of landed property in Hanoi are located in eastern areas of the city (Photo: VNA)

– The east of Hanoi leads the new supply of landed property, covering 80 percent of the total new launch in the first half of 2019, property consultancy CRBE Vietnam announced in an event to review the capital city’s real estate market from January to June and the future trends.The first six months of the year witnessed the excitement of the landed property market in Hanoi with a total of 3,241 new units, most of which were launched in the first quarter. The six-month figure is nearly 1.5 times the total supply of last year, sending out a positive outlook for the market in the time ahead.The improvement of urban infrastructure and inner-city traffic continued to boost the expansion of supply in emerging locations. Better infrastructure has not only facilitated the launch of new projects in the emerging locations but also energized delayed projects. The CBRE Vietnam reported a dynamic rise in supply of landed property in the outskirts of the city, compared to that in inner districtsSales were impressive during the months under review despite the massive stock of new launches. About 2,980 new villas and shop houses were sold in January – June, 14 percent higher than the total number of 2018The secondary prices for villas in the first half averaged 4,075 USD per sqm, with VAT and construction costs all included. The average price was mostly fetched at emerging locations, such as Gia Lam, Long Bien and Ha Dong districts, which benefited from developed infrastructure and well-known developers.The recent establishment of many well-developed large-scale projects has further intensified the competition within the supply of landed property in the city. According to the CBRE, for the remaining months of this year, high-quality products, consistent management and reputable developers will remain key factors affecting both end-user buyers and investors.2019 is also set to welcome a great volume of new supply in the landed residential market with many subsequent phases of previously launched projects expected to come onboard, insiders said. –VNA