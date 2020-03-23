Hanoi: 92.2 percent of communes achieve new-style rural area status
Up to 92.2 percent of the communes in Hanoi have met the standards of a new-style rural area.
A rural road in Dan Phuong district (Photo: baomoi.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Up to 92.2 percent of the communes in Hanoi have met the standards of a new-style rural area.
According to the Hanoi Coordination Office on New Rural Development, 356 of the city’s 386 communes have achieved all the criteria, with 11 of them being recognised as advanced new-style rural areas.
Currently, there are six new-style rural districts in Hanoi, namely Dan Phuong, Dong Anh, Thanh Tri and Hoai Duc, Gia Lam and Quoc Oai.
The office will continue to give relevant consultancy to municipal authorities, and coordinate with localities to accelerate the implementation of the programme.
In 2020, Hanoi aims to have 15 more communes meet the criteria for new-style rural areas, with 20 recognized as advanced new-style rural areas, three model new-style rural communes, and six new-style rural districts. Son Tay town is expected to complete the work this year.
The national target programme on building new-styled rural areas was initiated by the Government in 2010 with the aim of developing rural regions. The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values./.