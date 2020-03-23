Society ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs) represent the efforts of ASEAN member states to conserve biodiversity and promote tourism in the region. With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.

Society Infographic Key messages for World Water Day 2020 Everyone should join hands to protect water resource is one of key messages for World Water Day 2020.

Society Hanoi’s coach stations propose extending opening hours Hanoi’s Transport Department is considering allowing coach stations in the city to open at night to ease overcrowding.

Society Thua Thien-Hue: Hundreds of students volunteer to fight COVID-19 Hundreds of students from the Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have volunteered to join the nation’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.