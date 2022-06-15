Hanoi a friendly, safe destination in post-pandemic times
Hanoi's tourism is bouncing back as the capital city is a friendly and safe destination for foreign tourists in the post-pandemic period.
There are plenty of foreign tourists who want to take a ride on Hanoi's double-decker bus tour. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
Foreign tourists are amazed by history of the city as they take the double-decker bus tour. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
Tourists pose for a sketch on the banks of Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
Traditional to he (toy figurines with rice dough) attracts foreign tourists. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
Hanoi – a safe and open destination after the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
Going around the Hanoi Old Quarter by cyclos a great time for tourists visiting Hanoi. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)