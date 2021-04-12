Hanoi: Additional 23.7 billion VND raised for sea, island fund
Over 1 million USD is donated for the Fund for Vietnam’s Sea and Islands. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As much as 23.7 billion VND (over 1 million USD) was donated by 119 organisations and agencies in Hanoi for the Fund for Vietnam’s Sea and Islands on April 12.
The donations were collected at the launching ceremony for this year’s second donation drive to raise money for the Fund, held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) committee of Hanoi.
From February 3, the city’s VFF committee has received more than 35.7 billion VND from 162 organisations and agencies for the Fund.
Chairwoman of the committee Nguyen Lan Huong said that warm response to the drive was a vivid illustration for Hanoians’ love for soldiers and officers in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.
She expressed his hope that the Fund will receive widely support from local citizens and organisations.
A working group from the city, led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong, will visit Truong Sa archipelago and DK1 Platform from April 12 to 20.
Earlier, more than 12 billion VND was mobilised for the Fund by 73 organisations in the city in the first donation drive.
The money will be used to build a cultural house on Thuyen Chai A island in Truong Sa archipelago, and organise a number of “For Vietnam’s sea and islands” activities./.