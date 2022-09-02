Hanoi adorned with national flags and flowers to celebrate 77th National Day
A large signboard celebrating National Day is placed on Dinh Tien Hoang Street next to Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Students pass by a signboard on the banks of Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)
A poster for National Day on Hoang Dieu Street. (Photo: VNA)
An array of banners has been put up in Dong Da district to commemorate National Day. (Photo: VNA)
Streets near the Hanoi Flag Tower on an Autumn day in August. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi’s streets have become more colourful than usual to celebrate the 77th National Day and the August Revolution. (Photo: VNA)
Banners and signboards on Hoang Dieu Street celebrate the country’s major holiday. (Photo: VNA)
Streets such as Hoang Dieu, Hung Vuong, and Dien Bien Phu leading to historic Ba Dinh Square, where President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, are filled with the bright red of the national flag, banners, posters, and signboards. (Photo: Vietnam+/VNA)