Hanoi affirms its position as “City for Peace”
A class of five-year-old children at Ba Trai A Kindergarten in Ba Trai commune, Ba Vi district, Hanoi. The school was spaciously built under new style rural area criteria. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi now has 4,350 valid foreign direct investment projects with total registered capital of more than 35 billion USD, making it the leading locality in the country in attracting foreign investment during 30 years of innovation and integration. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi’s scenic spots and historical relics attract a large number of domestic and foreign tourists. (Photo: VNA)
Nhat Tan bridge forms part of a new six-lane highway which help shorten the road linking Hanoi’s centre with Noi Bai international airport, the second busiest airport of Vietnam. The cable-stayed bridge crossing the Red river was inaugurated on January 4, 2015. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi is a peaceful city holding great appeal among domestic tourists, investors, and international visitors not only due to its beautiful scenery and rich traditional culture but also its absolute safety and the friendliness and hospitality of its people. (Photo: VNA)