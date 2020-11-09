Hanoi Agriculture Fair features OCOP products from 26 cities and provinces
An agricultural fair was kicked off by the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) in the capital on November 6 to promote “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products from 26 cities and provinces nationwide.
Booths showcasing organic products (Source: VNA)
The Hanoi Agriculture Fair 2020 is being held at Aeon Mall Long Bien until November 9.
It features 100 booths showcasing thousands of organic and clean farm produce, hi-tech agriculture products, and local specialties with clear sources of origin.
The event is expected to not only promote OCOP products but also provide a platform for producers to seek partnerships and gain broader foreign market access through the Aeon retail network in Vietnam and all over the world, HPA Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Mai Anh said.
It also offers Vietnamese firms an opportunity to enhance their capacity and product quality and develop strategies for their products to better access the Japanese market.
Many OCOP products have been well-received by consumers, Anh said, adding that she hopes there will be more Vietnamese producers becoming trusted suppliers of the Aeon Group in the near future.
The fair will then take place in Aeon Mall Ha Dong from November 19 to 23./.