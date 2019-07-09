Hanoi posted a GRDP growth rate of 7.21 percent in the first six months of 2019 (Photo: VNA)

– Hanoi aims at an economic growth rate of 7.6 – 8 percent for the latter half of 2019 in an effort to realise targets and tasks set for the whole year.This was one of the issues discussed at the 15th session of the municipal People’s Council that opened on July 8.The capital city reported macro-economic stability in the first six months, noting that the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) rose 7.21 percent, compared to the 7.15-percent increase in the same period of 2018.During the period, Hanoi attracted 5.3 billion USD of foreign investment, continuing to rank first among Vietnamese provinces and cities in this field. It granted establishment certificates for 13,690 companies with a combined registered capital of 143.7 trillion VND (6.18 billion USD).The local tourism industry also kept developing, drawing 14.4 million visitors to Hanoi, up 9.5 percent. Meanwhile, the city provided jobs for more than 90,000 people between January and June, fulfilling 58.8 percent of this year’s target.Pointing out some aspects with poorer performance compared to the same period last year, municipal officials said for the remainder of 2019, Hanoi will need to take measures to boost these fields, including industry, agriculture, export-import and clean water supply for rural areas.It is also set to promote solutions to improve the efficiency of local authorities’ activities, as well as the management of planning, land, construction order and environmental protection. -VNA