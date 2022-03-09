Due to impacts of COVID-19, the number of tourists to popular destinations in the city has remained modest although municipal authorities allowed the opening of the sites in February.

The situation is expected to improve in the time to come when the pandemic is put under good control and the tourism sector fully opens, allowing foreign tourists to return to Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular.

To adapt to the new situation and draw more visitors, cultural relic sites in the city have flexibly applied measures to improve their image and provide more attractive products for visitors, including a gift presenting programme in Thang Long Imperial Citadel and special night tours of Hoa Lo prision.

Hanoi aims to welcome 9-10 million visitors, including 1.2-2 million foreigners, this year and 12-14 million tourists, including 2.5-3.5 million foreigners, next year./.

