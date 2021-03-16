Hanoi aims to be in "top 5" in digital transformation nationwide by 2025
The Hanoi Department of Information and Communication has just drafted and submitted the city’s digital transformation programme by 2025. The programme was submitted to the municipal people's committee.
Hanoi aims to be in the group of five leading localities in the country in digital transformation (Photo: baodautu.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Hanoi Department of Information and Communication has just drafted and submitted the city’s digital transformation programme by 2025. The programme was submitted to the municipal people's committee.
The programme aims to both develop a digital government, economy, society and form digital technology businesses that can go global.
Specifically, Hanoi aims to be in the group of five leading localities in the country in digital transformation, information technology, and indices of competitiveness, innovation, and cybersecurity by 2025. It will be in the leading group in Southeast Asia in data science and artificial intelligence (AI).
Regarding the development of digital government, its goal is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of operations with 100 per cent of administrative procedures eligible to be provided online at level 4, which can be performed on many different means of access, including mobile devices.
Regarding digital economic development, the city will improve the competitiveness of the economy with its digital economy proportion in GRDP at about 30 percent. The labour productivity growth rate will be 7 - 7.5 percent. Hanoi also targets to complete the city's innovative start-up ecosystem.
Regarding digital social development, it will strive to narrow the digital gap by covering broadband infrastructure to over 80 per cent of households, 100 percent of communes, wards and towns; universalising 4G/5G mobile network services and smartphones; and make broadband available at a low cost to everyone. The proportion of the population with an electronic payment account is targeted to pass 50 percent.
To achieve the above goals, the city will deploy a number of tasks and solutions, focusing on three main pillars including: digital government, digital economy and digital society./.