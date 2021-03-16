Sci-Tech Bac Giang province, Viettel cooperate in e-government, smart urban building The People’s Committee of northern Bac Giang province and the Vietnam Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in e-government building, digital transformation and smart urban development for 2021-2025.

Sci-Tech IT museum inaugurated in Quang Trung Software Park The Quang Trung Software Park in Ho Chi Minh City has inaugurated a museum displaying and introducing IT products and solutions created in the park over the past two decades.

Sci-Tech Research programmes, int’l cooperation bolstered to tackle pandemic The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is speeding up research programmes facilitating the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially vaccine research, Deputy Minister Le Xuan Dinh has said.

Sci-Tech HCM City green-lights programme to develop AI eco-system Ho Chi Minh City has approved a programme to build an eco-system for research into artificial intelligence (AI) development over the next 10 years as part of its efforts to become a smart city and promote digital transformation.