Hanoi’s major night-time hubs include streets in the Old Quarter, where tourists often gather for shopping, and culinary and entertainment activities. The streets become busier at weekends.

Night tours in Hanoi, including the “Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and “Sacred Night - Glorious Vietnamese Spirit” tour in Hoa Lo Prison have also made the city more attractive at night.

As part of efforts to promote cultural values of the city, boost its tourism development, and increase staying time and spending of tourists, Hanoi is designing a plan to pilot the development of the night-time economy in Hoan Kiem district, focusing on cultural, culinary, entertainment and shopping services.

Earlier, the Prime Minister approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Vietnam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.

The project aims to exploit the potential of the night-time economy in Vietnam to promote overall economic growth, improving incomes for residents while limiting risks and negative impacts on political security, social order and safety./.

