Society Army, public security forces’ help in fight against COVID-19 is necessary: Officer Chief of the Ministry of Public Security Office and its spokesman Lieut. Gen To An Xo has stated that the presence of army and public security forces in the south is essential as on-the-spot forces are insufficient to meet requirements of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Hanoi ramps up vaccinations, waits for guidance on travels for fully vaccinated As social distancing measures continue in Hanoi and from this week measures have been loosened in some parts of the city, people who have been vaccinated are questioning the possibilities for travel and work.

Society SAV fulfils leadership role in realising ASOSAI Strategic Plan The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), as Chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) over the last three years, has played a leadership role in successfully realising ASOSAI Strategic Plan and, particularly, Hanoi Declaration on “Environmental Auditing for Sustainable Development.”

Society Hanoi to tighten travel regulations from September 8 Hanoi will tighten the check of travel permit from September 8 as part of efforts to ensure strict implementation of social distancing measures to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 pandemic.