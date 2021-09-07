Hanoi aims to put COVID-19 under good control by September 15
Hanoi conducts COVID-19 testing for all locals until September 12 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi sets a target of controlling COVID-19 by September 15 and giving at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine to all of its residents from 18 years old.
A dispatch sent from Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Chu Ngoc Anh to localities across the capital city on September 6 clarified that the city will conduct COVID-19 testing on all locals by September 12.
To this end, Hanoi will apply the principle of dividing the city into different zones depending on the level of risk to take suitable pandemic control measure for each zone.
A man gets vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Under the document, the city leader also asked localities to give optimal conditions for locals to maintain their normal activities, ensuring social welfare and major demands of people.
Localities were also requested to guide people, businesses and agencies to maintain safe operations and production in line with pandemic prevention and control regulations, thus avoiding the disruption of production chains.
The municipal Department of Planning and Investment was assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies to build plans to recover and boost economic development following the city’s COVID-19 control progress./.