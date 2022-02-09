Hanoi allows re-opening of Huong Pagoda on February 16 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Huong Pagoda and spiritual sites in the special national relic site - Huong Son complex in My Duc district, Hanoi, will officially welcome back visitors from the 16th day of the first lunar month, which falls on February 16 this year.

Vice Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Chu Xuan Dung assigned the municipal Department of Culture and Sports to coordinate with the Department of Health in building guidance for COVID-19 prevention and control in the locality.



According to secretary of the district’s Party Committee Nguyen Ngoc Viet, the annual spring festival at the complex was temporarily suspended during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in line with directions from the city administration.



As the pandemic has been put under control in the city including My Duc district, the district authorities have worked with the municipal government and received approval for the re-opening of the special relic site.





Cinemas and theaters will reopen from February 10 (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi People’s Committee has also approved a proposal of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports to allow cinemas and theaters in the capital city to reopen from February 10.



The municipal Department of Culture and Sports is responsible for coordinating with the health departments of districts and towns and other relevant agencies to guide cinemas and establishments for cultural and art performances in the city in enforcing regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control./.