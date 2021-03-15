Society Hanoi kicks off construction of second children’s palace The People’s Committee of Hanoi on March 15 held a breaking ground ceremony for the Hanoi Children’s Palace in Nam Tu Liem district, a project that aims to meet the demand for entertainment and study among children and youngsters as the capital’s population grows.

Society Gender equality in the workplace needed for business breakthroughs: Expert Gender equality at the workplace needs to be recognised as one of the drivers of long-term growth and breakthroughs for businesses, especially as Vietnam has a high proportion of women in the labour market, according to Nguyen Quang Vinh, General Secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Society PM meets representatives from Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the importance of supporting children in remote and ethnic minority-inhabited areas while meeting with representatives from the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and fund donors in Hanoi on March 15.

Society HCM City Buddhist Sangha joins COVID-19 prevention efforts The Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha presented 1 billion VND (43,400 USD) to the committee for the mobilisation, reception, and distribution of COVID-19 prevention funds through the city’s Fatherland Front Committee on March 15, giving a helping hand in the fight against the pandemic.