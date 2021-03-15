Hanoi allows re-opening of internet and online game shops
Internet and online game shops in Hanoi will be allowed to re-open from 0:00 on March 16 and must strictly implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung.
Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Internet and online game shops in Hanoi will be allowed to re-open from 0:00 on March 16 and must strictly implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung.
Customers must make health declarations and keep a safe distance from each other. These shops have been closed since early February when a new wave of COVID-19 hit the city and nearby localities.
At a meeting of the city’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on March 15, Dung asked local departments, sectors, and localities to have adjustment plans for their operations in the “new normal”.
He also permitted the resumption of inter-provincial bus routes.
According to the Director of the city’s Department of Health Tran Thi Nhi Ha, Hanoi has not had any new COVID-19 cases for 28 days. Since January 27, it has detected 35 domestically-transmitted cases.
The city has provided COVID-19 vaccines for staff from a number of agencies and will expand the programme to other agencies in the time ahead, she said.
After the loosening of community activities, the city will continue to apply measures on COVID-19 prevention and control while strictly handling violations, Ha added./.