Travel Infographic Vietnam nominated in 10 categories at World Travel Awards 2022 Vietnam has made an impressive comeback with ten nominated categories at the World Travel Awards 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.

Travel Infographic 10 must-do activities while exploring Ha Long Bay Visiting Ha Long Bay of Quang Ninh province is a must when travelling to Vietnam, according to The Travel site for travel tips. Ha Long Bay boasts spectacular landscapes with natural forest ecosystem and coastlines.