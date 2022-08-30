Hanoi among best places to go for fall: CNN
Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi has been listed among the 12 best places worldwide to travel in this fall by the US's CNN Travel.
VNA
Video
You should also see
InfographicWood processing industry to be major economic sector by 2030
Vietnam eyes the wood processing industry to be a major economic sector by 2030.
See more
InfographicHanoi motorbike tour among 25 best experiences in Asia in 2022
A Hanoi motorbike tour was named among 25 best experiences in Asia in 2022 by readers of the US travel website Tripadvisor.
InfographicVietnam nominated in 10 categories at World Travel Awards 2022
Vietnam has made an impressive comeback with ten nominated categories at the World Travel Awards 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).
InfographicHa Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia
The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.
Infographic10 must-do activities while exploring Ha Long Bay
Visiting Ha Long Bay of Quang Ninh province is a must when travelling to Vietnam, according to The Travel site for travel tips. Ha Long Bay boasts spectacular landscapes with natural forest ecosystem and coastlines.
InfographicHanoi among 6 top cycling destinations: Booking.com
Hanoi capital city of Vietnam has been selected among six top cycling destinations by Booking.com online travel agency based on travellers’ reviews.