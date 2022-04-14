At the top of the list is Van Mieu (the Temple of Literature), which was an educational centre for gifted young people from 1076 and is considered the country’s first university. Many visitors from Europe describe the special harmony that can be felt in the almost thousand-year-old site as a “profound experience”.

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and One Pillar Pagoda are also attractive destinations worth visiting.

Taking a “cyclo” through the Old Quarter is a must-do in Hanoi, the article said, and gives a good impression of life in the city. And taking in a performance of water puppetry is also highly recommended.

Travelbook also suggested that visitors try “pho” (beef noodle soup) at least once while in Hanoi if they haven’t already done so elsewhere in Vietnam./.

VNA