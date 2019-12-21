These are photos taken by journalist Minh Loc, a former correspondent of the Vietnam News Agency, recording the fighting spirit of the Northern army and people in the last days of December 1972 when the US imperialists sent B52 bombers to attack Hanoi. Returning to Hanoi this December, 80-years-old Loc remembers those moments from 47 years ago.

The victory was thanks to the Vietnamese people’s wisdom and spirit. It was a product of Vietnamese military tactics as well as intelligence and courage.

Nowadays, Hanoi is growing strongly. The heart of the country has now become a peaceful destination. The war has gone, but it is still important to raise patriotism and national pride among the younger generations./.

VNA