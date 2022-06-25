A worker produces anti-counterfeit stamps at Tien Duong Organic Agricultural Cooperative in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Despite production and market difficulties due to the pandemic and climate change, many districts, firms and organisations in Hanoi's agricultural sector have remained strong thanks to the application of science and information technology.

It has helped them improve their products’ value and meet the technical requirements of import markets.

In the past few years, Hanoi’s agriculture sector has implemented many programmes and solutions to support businesses and cooperatives to promote the application of information technology in the production and processing of agricultural products, which have brought many benefits, such as increasing the product value, food safety management and product information transparency.

Tran Sy Hung, Director of Nghia Minh Mushroom cooperative in Dan Phuong district, said his cooperative had applied information technology in production, processing and packaging besides registering QR codes on products’ stamps and packages so that consumers can check all production stages.

On average, the cooperative provides 30-40 tonnes of mushrooms of all kinds annually, which helps its members earn 500-600 million VND (21,500-25,800 USD) a year.

Doan Van Thang, Director of Van Nam agricultural cooperative in Phuc Tho district, said with the support of competent authorities, his cooperative's products had traceability stamps and a collective brand logo named Van Nam Banana so consumers can recognise and be assured of the product quality.

Pham Thi Ly, Director of the Centre for Enterprise Integration and Development in Thanh Xuan district, said the centre had cooperated with Hanoi's agriculture sector to support cooperatives and enterprises in applying Check VN technology to establish data, digitise, monitor, control, secure and authenticate information on products that are eligible for food hygiene and safety.

The centre had also rapidly helped connect manufacturers and managers with consumers through QR codes and Check VN application software./.