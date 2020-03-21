Business Cabinet seeks ways to stabilise pork price Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 20 stressed the need to regulate price of pork by the market price with certain management, and to prevent speculation and unreasonable price hiking in this sector.

Business Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic While most textile and footwear enterprises in Vietnam struggled to find alternative sources of raw materials to maintain production, some with local sources have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19 Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said on March 20 that EU and US authorities have yet to limit the import of garment products from Vietnam.