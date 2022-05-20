Society Venezuela university opens faculty on Vietnamese nation, culture in Ho Chi Minh era The National Experimental University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) of Venezuela on May 19 launched the “Vietnamese nation and culture in Ho Chi Minh era” faculty on the occasion of the 132rd birthday of Vietnamese national leader and UNESCO-recognised man of culture - late President Ho Chi Minh.

Society President Ho Chi Minh’s birth anniversary celebrated in UK, France The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK has held flower offering ceremonies to celebrate the 132nd birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19) at his statue in Newhaven town in the Sussex region and New Zealand House in London.

Society Orbis to assist over 60,000 Mekong Delta children with eye care next year Orbis international organisation will support more than 60,000 children in the Mekong Delta region with eye check-ups and assist over 10,000 students with surgeries under a project slated for next year.