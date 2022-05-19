Hanoi art performance marks President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
An art performance was held in Hanoi on May 18 to celebrate the 132nd birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.
Hanoi art performance marks President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An art performance was held in Hanoi on May 18 to celebrate the 132nd birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.
Hosted by the Van hoa (culture) Newspaper under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with relevant agencies, the event was broadcast live on H1 TV channel of the Hanoi Television, with the participation of many famous artists.
It spotlighted the late President’s life and career, and the love of Vietnamese people for the homeland and the late leader.
Many valuable documentary images about him were screened interspersed with songs during the event, highlighting his care for children and soldiers, farmers, intellectuals, and workers.
President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890, in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province. He devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, while tirelessly striving for peace and progress around the world.
He led the struggle for national independence and established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in 1945. The President passed away in 1969./.