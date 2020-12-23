Hanoi arts programme praises Party’s leadership
The Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper held a special arts programme in honour of the Party in Hanoi on December 22 night.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper held a special arts programme in honour of the Party in Hanoi on December 22 night.
The event reflected cultural identities of Vietnamese ethnic groups, as well as achievements obtained during more than 35 years of carrying out the “Doi moi” (reform) policy, 30 years of implementing the platform on national construction in the transitional period to socialism, and the realisation of the socio-economic development strategy for 2011-2020, the 12th National Party Congress’s Resolution, and the socio-economic development plan for 2015-2020.
It praised the Party’s clear-sighted leadership over the two resistance wars against foreign invaders, the safeguarding of the national sovereignty, and the development of the country.
The programme also glorified patriotism and late President Ho Chi Minh, who founded the Party in 1930.
Via singing and dancing performances, the show affirmed that the Party is a decisive factor in every victory of the Vietnamese revolution, including the successful implementation of the process of national industrialisation and modernisation towards the goal of rich people and a strong, democratic, equal, and civilised nation./.