Society Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures Hanoi’s authorities on August 18 issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

Society More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in RoK The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has sent letters to city and provincial People’s Committees to guide signing and implementing agreements with the Republic of Korean (RoK)’s localities on sending Vietnamese workers there for seasonal work.

Society Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM) at an international workshop in Hanoi on August 18.

Society Health ministry launches mini game on COVID-19 The Ministry of Health on August 18 launched a mini game through its Lotus fan page, to raise public awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.