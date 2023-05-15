Hanoi association hailed for helping with development of local SMEs
Members of the Hanoi Association of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises in the 2023 - 2028 tenure pose for a grou photo at the congress. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen has appreciated contributions by the Hanoi Association of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to the development of local businesses.
He made the remark while attending the association’s sixth congress for the 2023 - 2028 tenure on May 14.
The event reviewed the association’s performance during 2018 - 2023, set up tasks and orientations for the new tenure, and honoured outstanding collectives and individuals.
It elected a 105-member executive board which later convened the first session to elect important positions. Do Quang Hien was re-elected Chairman of the association in the sixth tenure.
In his speech, Quyen said the organisation has connected local companies, collected and reported their opinions to authorities, and directly assisted members to boost production, business, and competitiveness.
Chairman of the Hanoi Association of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises Do Quang Hien addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)Besides, it has promoted social corporate responsibility and coordinated with authorities, sectors, and credit institutions to tackle difficulties related to capital, market, tax, customs, and administrative procedures.
He called on enterprises of Hanoi to bolster digital transformation, apply scientific and technological advances to improve their productivity and efficiency, and comply with legal rules to deserve their role as an important impetus of local socio-economic development.
For his part, Hien pledged that the association will further promote innovation and effectiveness of operations to generate maximal benefits for SMEs, thereby contributing to local and national socio-economic development.
The association currently has nearly 10,050 members and 25 clubs, district-level associations, and centres of legal counselling, trade promotion, and business support./.