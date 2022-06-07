Business Higher coverage helps SMEs recover faster The Law on Support for Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) took effect on January 1, 2018, but its programmes have not provided adequate coverage to make any big difference.

Business Change in thinking needed in agricultural production: Minister Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said that it is necessary for the nation to shift from agricultural production to an agricultural economy.

Videos Son La plums entering main crop Plum-growing areas in Son La are now entering into the main crop of the year. Thanks to changes in farming methods and support from local authorities in recent times, the fruit has become a bread-winner for many local farmers.

Business Coffee export turnover exceeds 2 billion USD in five months Vietnam shipped 889,000 tonnes of coffee overseas for more than 2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, up 24.2 and 54 percent year on year, respectively.