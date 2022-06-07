Hanoi Association of Main Industrial Products seeks cooperation opportunities with Italy
HAMI and ICHAM signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which they will exchange information, and introduce products and services to the other. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Cooperation opportunities between Hanoi’s businesses that offer main industrial products and Italian enterprises were highlighted at a conference in the capital city on June 7.
Through the event, jointly held by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the Hanoi Association of Main Industrial Products (HAMI) and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM), Hanoi hoped for the establishment of joint venture partnership as well as tightened cooperation in the sphere, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen.
Tran Thi Phuong Lan, acting director of the department, said in the first five months of this year, Hanoi’s industrial production index expanded by 6.4 percent.
The city counts 117 main industrial products by 81 businesses, she said, adding that 22 firms have raked in more than 1 trillion VND (43.12 million USD) in revenue, 12 are among the top 500 leading firms in Vietnam and 10 has global brands.
According to the department, the local enterprises earned a total of nearly 200 trillion VND in revenues and their export turnover reached some 2 billion USD last year.
On this occasion, HAMI and ICHAM signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which they will exchange information, and introduce products and services to the other./.