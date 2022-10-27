The municipal Tourism Department said so far, 15.38 million visitors have chosen the capital city as their destination, rising over five-fold from the same period last year. That includes 14.4 million domestic arrivals, up nearly five-fold.

Tourism revenue is estimated at over 1.7 billion USD, increasing over five times year on year.

In October alone, Hanoi has recorded about 1.51 million visitors, including 1.3 million domestic ones and 212,760 foreigners. It earned some 3.97 trillion VND from tourism, statistics show./.

VNA