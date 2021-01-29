Business Programme rolled out to back SMEs’ digital transformation The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) officially rolled out a programme supporting the digital transformation of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), called SMEdx, in Hanoi on January 29.

Business Exporters urged to improve quality, follow rules of origin under UKVFTA Vietnamese firms must improve product quality, strictly follow the rules of origin and ensure food safety to export goods to the UK under the recently signed UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, speakers said at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on January 28.

Business Japanese firms plan expansion in Vietnam this year: Navigos Search Despite being heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese manufacturers in Vietnam have officially returned to production and recruitment since the fourth quarter of last year, according to a report released by recruitment services provider Navigos Search earlier this week.