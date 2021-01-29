Hanoi attracts over 15 mln USD in FDI in January
In Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 15.1 million USD worth of FDI was poured into Hanoi during January, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
Newly-registered and additional capital totalled 1.8 million USD and 300,000 USD, respectively, the office said.
Capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors stood at nearly 13 million USD.
In order to complete its socio-economic development targets in 2021, municipal authorities have urgently implemented key tasks and measures in accordance with set plans, focusing on simplifying administrative procedures and building open mechanisms to lure more foreign investment flows.
The disbursement of State budget funds managed by the city has been accelerated, aiming to promote the construction of infrastructure projects.
Many transport infrastructure projects have been put into operation, while the construction of important transport projects was also kick-started in January to welcome the 13th National Party Congress./.
