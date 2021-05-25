A dispatch issued by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh says food and beverage facilities can only allow takeaways and residents must absolutely stop entertainment activities, physical exercises and large gatherings in parks, gardens and public locations.

People returning to Hanoi from other localities starting May 25 must submit medical declarations within 24 hours. Those who returned to the city between May 10 and May 24 should also do so until the end of May 25.

Meanwhile, talking to the media on May 24, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung affirmed that the city has yet to consider applying social distancing.

He asked local residents to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.

