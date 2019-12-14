Culture - Sports HCM City International Music Festival opens The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Puppetry Festival to open in HCM City The second puppetry festival will take place on Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street on December 28 and 29, with the aim of creating a cultural exchange site for local residents on the occasion of the New Year and honouring traditional Vietnamese puppetry art.