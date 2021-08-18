Health Covivac COVID-19 vaccine given to volunteers in second phase clinical trials Vietnam's homegrown Covivac COVID-19 vaccine is being injected to volunteers from the communes of Minh Lang, Viet Hung and Bach Thuan in Thai Binh province’s Vu Thu district from August 18 during its second phase clinical trials.

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long recommended pandemic hotspot Ho Chi Minh City strictly enforce social distancing measures and implement in-place social welfare packages at a meeting on care and treatment of COVID-19 patients and pandemic control with the local authorities on August 17.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc has agreed to conduct vaccination against COVID-19 for foreigners living, studying and working in the city, within its capacity and resources, according to a document the People's Committee Office sent to the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Health on August 17.