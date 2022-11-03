At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – A working delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen visited and held a working session with Belgimex, supplier of Blanc Blue Belgium (3B) bulls, known as “double-muscling” breed, in Wallonia region of Belgium on November 2.



Quyen spoke highly of Belgimex’s support to Hanoi over the past decade to breed high-yielding 3B bulls and bring high incomes to farmers.



Visiting its farm there, Quyen expected that the company would continue assisting Hanoi in technology transfer to develop 3B bull herds in Vietnamese localities and Hanoi in particular.



On the occasion, the Hanoi Livestock Breeding JSC (HLBC) and Belgimex signed a deal to continue completing the process of transferring 3B breed and bovine semen to Vietnam to continue improving the quality of cow herds in Hanoi and other Red River provinces.



Vice President and Minister of Economy, Foreign Trade and Agriculture of Wallonia Willy Borsus said with strengths in hi-tech agriculture, Wallonia is ready to promote cooperation with Vietnam to develop other plant and animal varieties as well as transfer technology.



HLBC Chairman and General Director Bui Dai Phong said a decade ago, the company cross-bred 3B bulls with Sind cows into F1 that has weight as twice as higher than other breeds and good health. This hybrid cow breed has a fast growth rate and well adapts to living conditions of Vietnam, helping generate more jobs to farmers and raise their incomes.



In February 2021, the municipal People’s Committee approved a project to pilot farming of this hybrid cow breed in Hanoi’s outlying districts of Ba Vi, Soc Son, Gia Lam, Phu Xuyen, Dan Phuong, Phuc Tho and Thach That.



Over 30,000 Vietnamese farmers have so far joined in 3B breeding and over 260,000 F1 calves have been born. Each muscular bull could gain weight of 1-2kg each day with meat percentage of 75%.



At present, Vietnam is now home to high-yielding 3B bull farms with 100-200 heads each./.