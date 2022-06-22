Hanoi bike tour listed among Asia’s top 25 travel experiences
The world’s most popular travel guide, Tripadvisor, recently announced a list of the top 25 travel experiences in Asia, including those in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi and in Hoi An ancient town.
The winners were determined by votes from millions of Tripadvisor readers worldwide.
A bike tour discovering the cuisine, culture, daily life, landscapes, and leisure activities in Hanoi ranked 15th on the list, while cooking classes, a visit to local markets, boat rides, and squid fishing in Hoi An ancient town were in 20th place.
Other interesting experiences on the list include cooking classes in Chiang Mai in Thailand, enjoying the sunrise at Angkor Wat in Cambodia, a visit to Ubud in Indonesia, and learning how to surf in Bali, Indonesia./.