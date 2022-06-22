Videos Folk cuisine being served at 5-star hotels More and more Vietnamese folk cuisine has been voted among the world’s most delicious dishes recently. The local tourism industry has started to put this strength to best use, with folk cuisine appearing on menus at luxurious hotels.

Videos Vietnam presents precious map to House of European History Vice President of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam Nguyen Hung Son has presented the “An Nam dai quoc hoa do” (Map of the Great Country of An Nam) to the House of European History in Brussels, Belgium. The presentation is a vivid illustration of the close relations between Vietnam and Belgium in the fields of politics, culture, and history.

Videos 8th International Yoga Day held in Quang Ninh The northeastern province of Quang Ninh in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam organized the 8th International Yoga Day 2022 with theme "Yoga for Humanity" on June 21.

Videos Daily life in Hanoi captured by former UN diplomat A photo book featuring black and white photos of daily life in Hanoi came to the public recently. The photos were taken by Minh Phạm, a Vietnamese-American and a former diplomat of the United Nations, during his short visits to the capital city in 2016.