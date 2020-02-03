91 years ago, this house witnessed the establishment of the first grass-root-level communist organization with eight members. They worked inside a studio of 24 sqm. The house was ideal venue for secret activities of the party organisation back then thanks to its unique structure with a small alley leading to another street. The path was frequently used whenever emergency situations occurred.

Delegations of local pupils, students and organisations across Hanoi frequently visit the relic site. The trips are expected to promote patriotism among locals./.

VNA