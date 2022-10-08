Hanoi Book Festival 2022 takes place by Hoan Kiem Lake
The Hanoi Book Festival has returned for the bookworms in the capital city after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The opening ceremony of the book festival themed Truyen Thong va Hoi Nhap (Tradition and Integration), took place on October 7 in the pedestrian zone by Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake on this weekend.
The 7th Hanoi Book Festival 2022 is organised by the city's Department of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution under the direction of the municipal People's Committee and the Ministry of Information and Communications.
It is a part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnam’s book publishing, printing and distribution sector (October 10, 1952 - 2022).
The book festival has been held annually in the capital city and has become a must-visited destination for book lovers every October.
However, the event was halted over the past two years due to the complicated situation of the pandemic. Returning to Hanoi this year for three days, from October 7-9, the festival will include many new exciting events to attract participants.
Some highlights of this year’s event include exhibiting books with the theme of Tradition and Integration, launching new bestsellers, introducing books in about 200-250 booths, together with many other cultural exchange activities and reading contests.
Instead of being held in the former Thang Long Imperial Citadel like the previous years, the festival this year takes place in the pedestrian zone, in front of Ly Thai To Monument by Hoan Kiem Lake.
According to the organisers, the change of its venue to an open space shaded with many trees will create a favourable reading space while facilitating cultural exchange activities and discussions between the authors and the readers./.