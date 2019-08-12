Domestic waste is often thrown away indiscriminately, causing serious impacts on the environment and life of Hanoians. Demand for a clean and green living has become a significant issue however waste management and treatment are facing several difficulties.

Under the garbage truck, there are all kinds of waste, even though the truck is still empty. Notably, bulky discarded stuffs are easily seen anywhere.

These images have become familiar to the locals and tourists coming to the capital city. The matter has seriously affected the environment and urban landscape, becoming obstacles which might cause accident for people while travelling.

In the coming time, Hanoi will apply advanced solid waste treatment technology to minimize buried solid waste. Recycling will become the core of the treatment process.

With more advanced waste treatment models, the city is expected to become cleaner and more beautiful.-VNA