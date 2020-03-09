Hanoi broadcasts lessons on TV as schools remain shut
Children in ninth and twelfth grade in Hanoi will be able to keep up with courseworks as schools remain closed during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Candidates for secondary school or high school graduation exams in Hanoi can learn on the TV while their schools are closed due to the risk of COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Lessons for key subjects will be televised in Hanoi so students expecting to sit secondary and high school graduation exams in the next few months don’t miss out on valuable education.
Chu Xuan Dung, Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, said the first lessons are on TV on March 9, as all schools in the city would remain shut until March 15, rather than reopening this week as per a decision by the municipal People’s Committee.
The school schedule was changed after the city announced its first case of COVID-19, also the 17th victim in Vietnam, on March 6.
According to the televised teaching scheme announced by the Education Department and Hanoi Television, lessons would be available on Channel 1 daily.
Maths, literature and English lessons for ninth graders are on air at 9.15am every morning from Monday to Saturday.
Twelfth graders could watch lessons in maths, literature, English, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography and civic education at 1.15pm, 2.30pm and 4pm from Monday to Saturday.
Each lesson has a duration of 30 minutes and experienced teachers are chosen to deliver the shows.
Students can also watch the lessons at hanoitv.vn or “Học Online” (online learning) on the app ‘HanoiClix’.
Other provinces and cities, such as Dong Nai, Vinh Long and Ho Chi Minh City in the south and Nam Dinh in the north, have also offered televised lessons for students during school closures./.