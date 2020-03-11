Lessons for key subjects are being televised in Hanoi so students expecting to sit secondary and high school graduation exams in the next few months don’t miss out on valuable education.

Maths, literature and English lessons for ninth graders are on air at 9.15am every morning from Monday to Saturday.

Twelfth graders could watch lessons in maths, literature, English, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography and civic education at 1.15pm, 2.30pm and 4pm from Monday to Saturday.

The first lessons are on TV on March 9, as all schools in the city would remain shut until March 15, rather than reopening this week as per a decision by the municipal People’s Committee.

Each lesson lasts in 30 minutes and experienced teachers are chosen to deliver the shows.

The school re-opening schedule was changed after the city announced its first case of COVID-19, also the 17th victim in Vietnam, on March 6.



Other provinces and cities, such as Dong Nai, Vinh Long and Ho Chi Minh City in the south and Nam Dinh in the north, have also offered televised lessons for students during school closures./.

VNA