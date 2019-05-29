Hanoi is the tourist centre of the country. Therefore, the city attaches great importance to building beautiful, civilized image in public places and tourist spots. One of the ways accomplish that goal is that building a smoke-free tourism environment.



Hundreds of non-smoking signs are posted at tourist sites.

Currently, it is rare to see smokers at tourist sites in the city.\

After the movement, accommodation establishments and tourist sites need to use fines and warnings against violators to create long-term effects, contributing to the construction of a smoke-free Hanoi tourism environment.-VNA