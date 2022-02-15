At the opening ceremony of 22nd SEA Games in 2003 in My Dinh National Stadium (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Hanoi has outlined three COVID-19 prevention and control plans to ensure the successful organisation of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in the capital city in May.



The opening ceremony of the regional sport event will take place at 8 pm on May 12 at Hanoi's My Dinh National Stadium, while the closing ceremony will be held at 8 pm on May 23 at the Indoor Athletics Palace.

Under the plans, the ceremonies will be held as normal, with spectators making up no more than 50 percent of the facilities' capacities, or in bubbles approved by the steering committee, and the organising committee of the games. Safety will be ensured for spectators and officials at the events.

The municipal Department of Culture and Sports is the permanent unit for organising the opening and closing ceremonies of 31st SEA Games.



Meanwhile, Hanoi’s police will coordinate with forces of the Ministry of Public Security in developing an detailed plan to ensure political security, social order and safety before, during and after the events./.