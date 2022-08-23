In 2023, local authorities will build a legal framework, issue a plan on exhaust emissions control, and consider zoning areas for air environment protection and motorcycle limitation.



In 2024 and 2025, they will pilot annual inspections of the motorcycles that have been used for five years and over.



From 2026, the vehicles already used for three - five years and over must undergo regular exhaust emission inspections. Authorities will also limit those failing to meet emission standards in the zoned areas.



86% of surveyed vehicle owners showed support for controlling exhaust emissions from old motorcycles.



As of July 2022, there were more than 7.6 million vehicles in Hanoi, including over 1 million automobiles and nearly 6.5 million motorcycles, according to the municipal Department of Transport./.

VNA