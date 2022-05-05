Hanoi capital city gears up for SEA Games 31
Sixteen cultural and art programmes will be held in Hanoi’s districts from May 13 to 23 to celebrate the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The Hanoi Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union has also utilised social networks to promote the capital city’s image before, during and after the Games.
It has deployed volunteers to support domestic and foreign visitors and will organise the Southeast Asian Youth Festival on May 7-8 at the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake.
Hanoi has encouraged local businesses to join efforts in product promotion, especially handicrafts and those that meet the OCOP (One Commune-One Product) standards, in line with regulations of the Organising Committee of SEA Games 31.
Apart from tourism events, including the Hanoi Tourism Festival, the Tourism Gift Festival and the Hanoi Food and Craft Village Tourism Festival, the city has decorated its streets and competition venues with banners and billboards to welcome the important regional sport event.
To implement tasks assigned by the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Construction has asked agencies to work harder to ensure environmental hygiene, water supply and lighting for the Games.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in Hanoi and 11 cities and provinces from May 12 to 23.
The capital city will be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31. Closely coordinating with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports is racing against time to rehearse for the ceremonies and to bring to the audience the most exciting art shows, he noted.
The opening will hopefully tell local and international audiences stories about the unique culture, tradition and people of Vietnam and promote the games’ slogan “For a stronger Southeast Asia”, Director of the department Do Dinh Hong told reporters.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, SEA Games 31 is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.