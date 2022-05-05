Culture - Sports Nearly 2,000 to join art performance at SEA Games 31’s ceremonies Hanoi has mobilised nearly 2,000 soldiers, artists, actors, athletes and students from 14 art and sports units to participate in a special art programme at the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Doping analysis contract at SEA Games 31 signed The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) on May 4 held a ceremony to ink a doping analysis contract at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to the Organising Committee.