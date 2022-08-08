The ceremony was chaired by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, and attended by Ambassadors of ASEAN countries and ASEAN partners.

Minister Son said the foundation of ASEAN 55 years ago created the precedence for regional countries to realise their aspiration for a peaceful, stable region with sustainable and inclusive development.

The annual ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony is held in each ASEAN member state to honour their common values and express the determination to promote solidarity and cooperation.

This year’s event is of greater significance since the region is working towards the establishment of the ASEAN Community at the end of 2015 and Vietnam is marking its 20th year of ASEAN membership.

ASEAN flag’s colours – blue, red, white and yellow – represent the main colours of the member countries’ flags.

It symbolises unity and support for the bloc’s principles and mission, and represents a stable, peaceful, united and dynamic ASEAN./.

VNA