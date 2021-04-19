Hanoi ceremony marks 60th anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory
The 60th anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory was celebrated with a ceremony in Hanoi on April 19 held by the Ministry of National Defence, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The 60th anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory was celebrated with a ceremony in Hanoi on April 19 held by the Ministry of National Defence, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association.
Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong emphasised that the Giron victory on April 19, 1961 was a great source of support for national liberation and the struggle against imperialism in Latin America and Third World countries as a whole, helping to firmly safeguard the revolutionary administration and marking a decisive turning point in the Cuban revolution on the path towards socialism.
It was also a triumph of justice that has been increasingly affirmed via the achievements of the Cuban people over the last six decades of national construction and development, he said.
On this occasion, on behalf of the leaders of the Ministry of National Defence, Cuong offered his congratulations on the success of the eighth National Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, held from April 16 to 19, and voiced his belief that under the leadership of its new Party Central Committee, Cuba will reap more achievements on the path towards socialism.
With regard to bilateral relations, the deputy minister noted that the fraternal solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cuban Parties, States, armies, and people have long been treasured and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders, becoming a role model in relations in the era.
He thanked Cuba for standing side-by-side with Vietnam during its fight for national liberation as well as its ongoing national development and defence efforts, adding that the timely mutual assistance in fighting COVID-19 is also demonstration of their sentiment for and consistent trust in each other.
Delegates visit an exhibition at the event (Photo: VNA)Apart from people-to-people diplomacy, defence cooperation has also gradually become an important pillar in bilateral ties, helping strengthen the countries’ defence capacity to protect their respective Parties, regimes, and people as well as independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Cuong said.
Appreciating the sincere sentiments the Vietnamese Party, State, army, and people have had towards his country over the last 60 years, Col. Juan Miguel Garcia Montano, Military Attaché of Cuba to Vietnam, affirmed that the two countries’ relations have overcome the test of war and numerous ups and downs in history, and promoting these ties is the first and foremost task in both sides’ foreign policies.
He also pledged to make further contributions to cooperation and friendship, including in defence, between the two countries./.