US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on June 11 to mark the 243rd Independence Day of his country (July 4), which was attended by Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh.On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Minister Anh extended greetings to leaders and people of the US and affirmed that Vietnam takes the country as one of the top important partners and wishes to develop the bilateral relations in an in-depth and effective way in the time to come.The minister expressed his joy at the development of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries in every field, especially the second visit to Vietnam by US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the second US – Democratic People’s Republic of Korea summit held in Hanoi earlier this year.He spoke highly of the developments of the bilateral education-training cooperation, and welcomed the signing of the letter of intent on US support to the disabled in the provinces sprayed with Agent Orange/dioxin as well as the official implementation of detoxification activities at Bien Hoa airport. The minister expressed his hope that in the context of the booming Fourth Industrial Revolution, the cooperation in research and science – technology transfer between the two countries will be further pushed up in the future.The outcomes of bilateral cooperation over the recent past have created a foundation for the two countries to enter 2020 with many important events in the bilateral relations, Minister Anh said, adding that when Vietnam shoulders the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020 and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure, the two countries will have more chances to jointly deal with regional issues of mutual interest, for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world over.-VNA