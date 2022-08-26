At the event (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam – Australia Friendship Association held its sixth Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure on August 26 to review the past achievements and outline working orientations for new tenure.



The Congress elected a 27-strong executive committee led by Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training Tran The Cuong.



During the new tenure, the chapter will enhance friendship exchanges, actively launch education cooperation programmes, and popularise culture and people of Vietnam and Hanoi, contributing to strengthening traditional relations and mutual understanding between the two peoples.



Speaking at the event, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the municipal Union of Friendship Organisations Tran Thi Phuong suggested the chapter pay attention to promoting Vietnam – Australia friendship and cooperation, especially among young generations. Activities during the new tenure need to be practical and effective, particularly during the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year.



She stressed that the chapter needs to expand its partners, especially mass and friendship organisations in Australia while actively boosting exchanges in economy, culture, education and tourism and admitting more members in districts and businesses having ties with Australia./.