Visitors visit Ngoc Son temple in Hanoi (Photo VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Tourism is building a smart tourism system as part of the capital’s smart city project.



The system aims to offer smart solutions on information technology platforms to facilitate visitors, businesses and competent agencies.



It will comprise a shared database linking with the city’s tourism portal, a digital map using the geographic information system (GIS) and a public wifi service system, among others.



The smart tourism system is expected to increase efficiency in tourism management and improve tourism activities, along with tourism promotion programmes and feedback collection.



It will also enable firms to seek business opportunities and create a tourism service chain. Meanwhile, tourists can search for information on Hanoi through tourism portals and forums, make online bookings and receive notifications on the city’s cultural and tourism events.



This year, the Tourism Department will continue building the system and hopes to launch its basic functions. The tourism website of Hanoi has been improved and is currently available in Vietnamese and English.



The total number of visitors to Hanoi hit 26.04 million in 2018, up 9.3 percent from the previous year 2017. Among these visitors, there were about 5.74 million foreigners, a rise of 16 percent year-on-year.



Tourism was calculated to earn capital of more than 75.8 trillion VND (3.26 billion USD) throughout 2018, an annual increase of 11.7 percent.-VNA