Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Hanoi close tourist sites for disinfection

Historical and cultural relic sites as wells as tourist destinations in Hanoi are temporarily closed for disinfection in an attempt to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
VNA

  • As of March 10, a series of historical and cultural relic sites in Hanoi, such as Temple of Literature, Maison Centrale, Ngoc Son (Jade Mountain) Temple are temporarily closed for disinfection (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Hoa Lo prison (Maison Centrale) has been closed since 13:00 on March 9 as it had earlier welcomed two British tourists who are tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Hoa Lo prison (Maison Centrale) has been closed since 13:00 on March 9 as it had earlier welcomed two British tourists who are tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Temple of Literature suspends welcoming tourists for sterilisation (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Temple of Literature is going to be sterilised twice a week before re-opening for tourists (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Relic sites in Hoan Kiem streets, including Ba Kieu Temple, House No.5D on Ham Long street, Ngoc Son Temple, etc. close for sterilisation since March 10 afternoon (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • This is the fourth time relic sites in Hanoi have been sterlised since the outbreak of COVID-19 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Relic sites are disinfected with Chloramine B (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Sterilisation at relic sites is expected to take place frequently as per the Ministry of Health’s instruction (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Sterilising relic sites is aimed at protecting staff’s and visitors’ health amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • A series of historical and cultural relic sites in Hanoi close for sterilisation (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • House No.5D on Ham Long street, a relic site in downtown Hanoi (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Ngoc Son Temple closes for sterilisation (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Ngoc Son temple closes for sterilisation (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Staff of Ngoc Son Temple are requested to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health’s recommendation on preventing COVID-19 from spreading (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • The Huc bridge that leads to Ngoc Son Temple is carefully sterilised (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

  • Surrounding areas of relic sites are also sterilised in a bid to stop the disease from spreading (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Other albums