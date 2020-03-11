Hanoi close tourist sites for disinfection
As of March 10, a series of historical and cultural relic sites in Hanoi, such as Temple of Literature, Maison Centrale, Ngoc Son (Jade Mountain) Temple are temporarily closed for disinfection (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Hoa Lo prison (Maison Centrale) has been closed since 13:00 on March 9 as it had earlier welcomed two British tourists who are tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Temple of Literature suspends welcoming tourists for sterilisation (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Temple of Literature is going to be sterilised twice a week before re-opening for tourists (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Relic sites in Hoan Kiem streets, including Ba Kieu Temple, House No.5D on Ham Long street, Ngoc Son Temple, etc. close for sterilisation since March 10 afternoon (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
This is the fourth time relic sites in Hanoi have been sterlised since the outbreak of COVID-19 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Relic sites are disinfected with Chloramine B (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Sterilisation at relic sites is expected to take place frequently as per the Ministry of Health’s instruction (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Sterilising relic sites is aimed at protecting staff’s and visitors’ health amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
A series of historical and cultural relic sites in Hanoi close for sterilisation (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
House No.5D on Ham Long street, a relic site in downtown Hanoi (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Ngoc Son Temple closes for sterilisation (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Staff of Ngoc Son Temple are requested to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health’s recommendation on preventing COVID-19 from spreading (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
The Huc bridge that leads to Ngoc Son Temple is carefully sterilised (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Surrounding areas of relic sites are also sterilised in a bid to stop the disease from spreading (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)